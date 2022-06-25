Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 142,900 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,720,089 shares in the company, valued at $73,248,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

TCDA stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market cap of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

