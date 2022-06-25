Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 149,120 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,069,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,429,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

TCDA opened at $9.66 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

