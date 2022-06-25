Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.
Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.