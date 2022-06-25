Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

