Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.59 and last traded at $60.56. Approximately 8,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,572. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,712,000 after acquiring an additional 368,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

