Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 8,970 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.32, for a total value of C$478,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,327 shares in the company, valued at C$77,549,849.41.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 25,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.20, for a total value of C$1,330,049.50.

On Friday, June 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 72,863 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.95, for a total value of C$4,004,159.93.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total value of C$1,009,682.79.

On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.21 per share, with a total value of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

Tucows stock opened at C$52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.69 million and a PE ratio of -233.35. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of C$50.80 and a 12 month high of C$116.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.55.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

