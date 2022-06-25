Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

