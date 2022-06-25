Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 93,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.38.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $410.54 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.55 and a 200-day moving average of $388.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

