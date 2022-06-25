Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 7,692 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $24,040,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 291,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

