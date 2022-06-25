Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,884,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

