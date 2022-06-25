Unigestion Holding SA Invests $210,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $190.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

