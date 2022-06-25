Unigestion Holding SA Invests $227,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.