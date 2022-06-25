Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

