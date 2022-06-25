Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.