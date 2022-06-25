uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.25. uniQure shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 9,048 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in uniQure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in uniQure by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

