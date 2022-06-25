United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

