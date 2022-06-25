United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $248.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

