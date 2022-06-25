UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $495.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

