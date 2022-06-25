UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.68. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 19,369 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $804.28 million, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
