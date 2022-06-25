UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.68. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 19,369 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $804.28 million, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 197,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 656,305 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $730,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

