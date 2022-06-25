Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Compass Point from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 159,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

