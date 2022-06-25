Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 41,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 984,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

VAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Condire Management LP boosted its position in Valaris by 0.5% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 685,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Valaris by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

