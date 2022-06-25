Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Raised by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

