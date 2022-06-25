Value Partners Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $495.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.07 and its 200 day moving average is $491.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.