Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

