Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

