Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

