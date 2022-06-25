Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

