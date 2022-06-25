Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

