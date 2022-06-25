Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $344.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

