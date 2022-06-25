Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $344.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

