Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $82,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $206.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.