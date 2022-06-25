Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

