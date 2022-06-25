Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.