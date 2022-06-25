Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.92

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.915 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.81.

Featured Articles

