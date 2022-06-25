Veil Hits One Day Volume of $136.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $312,510.45 and $136.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.98 or 0.99860503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00243985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00081786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00117982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00229587 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.