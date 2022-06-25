Veles Trading 134.4% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Veles has a market cap of $4,976.55 and approximately $24.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 134.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,431.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,225.20 or 0.05716711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00591047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00537998 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,019 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

