Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after buying an additional 840,481 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $111.16 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

