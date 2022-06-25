Veriti Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.37.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $121.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.