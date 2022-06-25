Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

