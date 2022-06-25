VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.94. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

