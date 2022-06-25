VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $611,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,325,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,334,906.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

