W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 175,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in W. P. Carey by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

