W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

