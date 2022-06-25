Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

