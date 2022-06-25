Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

NYSE WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

