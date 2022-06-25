Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.49

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 in the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

