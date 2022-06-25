Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

