Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

