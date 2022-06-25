Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.