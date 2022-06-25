Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

