Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

